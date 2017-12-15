Laulima: Family of 6 works to get off the streets with baby on the way

Related Coverage The Laulima Giving Program



KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Despite both working full-time jobs, Mom, Dad, and their four children, ages two to eight, became homeless about a year ago.

Now, Mom is due any day now with their fifth child. She says they’re trying to get off the streets and into a housing program.

Their caseworker says they could use the basics: clothing, footwear, toiletries, plus pillows and blankets for the children to help keep them warm on these cold nights.

They’d like a bucket for each child to hold their clothes.

Mom says their oldest, her 8-year-old daughter, could use a backpack, plus a bicycle and helmet, and for her brother as well, to get to school.

Their 6-year-old son loves sports, football and swimming, trucks and Legos.

Their 4-year-old son loves books and trucks, and their 2-year old son loves Elmo, Thomas the train, and trucks too.

Mom could use a wrist watch to make sure the kids get to school on time.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-410.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.