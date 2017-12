More than 500 homes and businesses in the Ala Moana, Kakaako, Ward area were out of power Friday night.

The outage was first reported at around 6:15 p.m.

We’re hearing several high-rises are out of power, including Pacifica and Symphony, as well as parts of Ward Village and Ala Moana Center.

Hawaiian Electric says crews are currently working to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

