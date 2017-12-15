Public’s help wanted after overnight fires in Kailua classified as arson

Fire investigators say several overnight fires in Kailua were intentionally set.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to five fires from Enchanted Lake to Kailua town.

Fire officials say four of them were intentionally set. A fifth fire remains under investigation.

Four homes that caught fire were occupied at the time, but officials say everyone was able to escape without major injuries.

Fire 1 was reported at 10:51 p.m. from Hui Street. One unit with four personnel responded.

Fire 2 was reported at 11:14 p.m. It was burning in the detached garage of a home on Nanialii Street. Five units with 18 personnel responded. A woman was home at the time and able to evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival. The fire was extinguished by 12:20 a.m.

Fire 3 was reported at 11:36 p.m. A two-alarm fire was called in from a home on Wanaao Road.

Neighbor Jason Menarchik woke up and heard the commotion outside.

“We looked outside our bedroom window and saw flames actually rising up. They were so high up, we actually thought it was our immediate neighbor,” he said. “You kind of expect fire, you hear roaring, and popping and crackling, but it sounded like I said, like cardboard boxes kind of being collapsed or something. It was odd.”

Officials say five people were home at the time and were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. One woman had to be pulled out through a window. A female was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before she was transferred to Emergency Medical Services for further care. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

“There were at least three or four trucks that came pretty quick. Probably about 15, 20 minutes the worst of it was done, but they were spraying I think for at least an hour. Looks like you could hear furniture kind of getting washed down,” Menarchik said.

Fire 4 was reported at 2:01 a.m. from Kawainui Street. One unit with four personnel responded.

Fire 5 was reported at 2:12 a.m. from Maluniu Avenue. One unit with four personnel responded.

Honolulu police have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

“We’re asking for the public’s help. If they saw anything last night near those fires, if they see anything that looked unusual, if they can please contact HPD,” said Deputy Fire Chief Lionel Camara, Honolulu Fire Department. “We desperately need your help to find out and stop this from continuing.”

Police are especially interested in what occurred between the third and fourth fires.

“There’s a gap in the time that’s kind of unaccounted for,” said Deputy Chief John McCarthy, Honolulu Police Department. “This person may have been seen or there may have been a delay that might have led to something. We don’t know.

“We haven’t had a string of events like this in long time. We want to make sure we get the word out to the public so everyone is aware, on their toes, on the lookout to make sure they keep an eye not only on their home but their neighbor’s homes,” McCarthy added.