The Jingle Rock Run is family-friendly 5K walk/run for participants of all ages and experience levels that helps to raise the necessary funds for Make-A-Wish Hawaii which grants wishes to local wish kids. Siana Hunt from Make-A-Wish joined us this morning with the details!

The event is this Sunday at 3 pm, starting at the Hawaii State Capitol Building.

Kelly Simek and Kristine Uyeno will also be there kicking off the run!

For more information, visit http://hawaii.wish.org/ or jinglerockrun.com