Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Diona Gordon

On this episode of Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a woman who police say put up a fight while being arrested, even biting an officer.

Honolulu police are looking for Diona Gordon.

“On November 18, 2017, at about 1:06 a.m., Gordon was involved in an argument with her spouse. Police were notified and upon their arrival, Gordon shoved one of the officers in the chest and told him to leave. The officer subsequently placed Gordon under arrest for harassment, and while he was trying to handcuff her, she bit him on the arm causing him injuries. She was subsequently placed under arrest, placed in the back of a police vehicle at which time she kicked a partition and damaged a light,” Sgt. Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers, said.

Gordon was booked for assaulting an officer, harassment, and criminal property damage. She’s now wanted on a $75,000 warrant for not showing up for her court hearing in the case last week.

She has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.

If you know where Diona Gordon is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.