Popular crime fighting social media group launches online store

A popular online forum for fighting crime in Hawaii is growing and hoping to spread its message through a new online store.

Stolen Stuff Hawaii now has merchandise available for purchase.

Fighting crime never looked so good.

Since its launch in 2014, the Facebook page Stolen Stuff Hawaii has grown to over 100,000 members

The page’s popularity has now spurred an online store where you can buy merchandise with the Stolen Stuff Hawaii logo.

“Actually since we started really, people have been asking for stickers and shirts and just ways that they can advertise the fact that they’re a member,” Michael Kitchens, the creator of Stolen Stuff Hawaii, said.

From stickers and buttons to T-shirts and even coffee mugs, Kitchens told KHON2 he wanted to have a little fun while designing the merchandise.

“One of the most popular things that people say is when they come into the group and they have something that’s not exactly on topic and they’ll say ‘delete if not allowed.’ It’s really popular so we made a T-shirt that says that. If you’re a member of the group, there’s just sayings that come up frequently, quite frequently. If you’re a regular, you’ll get it immediately,” Kitchens said.

Humor aside, Kitchens hopes the online store will garner even more support for their cause.

“That’s kind of the whole purpose of the thing, it’s just to get the word out there, give something for people to see that we are watching,” Kitchens said. “It’s really important that people know that we are being vigilant as a community and that we’re doing our best to protect ourselves, our friends, our family and even people we don’t know.”

We’re told money that comes in from the online store will go directly back to the group.

“All the funds we get actually are going to go back into purchasing more shirts and more items to give away to people who have done something special, if they helped somebody, returned somebody’s wallet,” Kitchens said.

Most of the products on the online store range from about $4 to $23. You can purchase them at https://www.zazzle.com/stolenstuffhawaii.