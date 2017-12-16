Teen charged with arson, burglary in connection with Kahului Elementary fire

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses in connection with last month’s fire at Kahului Elementary.

The two-alarm fire was first reported at around 9:33 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

It destroyed six classrooms and caused $1.2 million in damage.

The Maui Police Department says the 17-year-old was arrested on Friday, Dec. 15 and charged with two counts of first-degree arson, three counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal property damage.

Police say he appeared in Family Court where he was ordered to be transferred and held at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his identity cannot be released.

The investigation remains open and active.