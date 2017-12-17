Artists paint murals to honor mother killed on North Shore

Artists from different islands came together today to honor a mother who was killed on the North Shore.

Telma Boinville was found dead more than a week ago at a home near Shark’s Cove.

Two suspects are charged with her murder and for tying up her 8-year-old daughter.

Boinville was a teacher at Sunset Elementary School.

The artists say they wanted to support Boinville’s family and spread some aloha.

“It was most important to us to honor and support the family and do what we can. And also because there’s so much negativity out there, but the way that the family came back and was just like look, we want to forgive these people, these children,” Laycie Love from Keep It Flowing Media explained.

The artists painted murals on all the islands across the state as well as Las Vegas.

Organizers say they reached out to Boinville’s family before painting the murals.

The two suspects charged with her murder are expected to enter their pleas in court tomorrow.

23-year-old Stephen Brown and 20-year-old Hailey Dandurand are charged with second degree murder, burglary, and kidnapping.

Brown’s bail is set at one-million dollars, Dandurand’s is set at half-a-million dollars.

Both are expected to face a judge Monday via video conferencing from OCCC.

We’ll have the latest developments tomorrow online and on our evening newscasts.