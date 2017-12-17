Rainbow Warriors survive “intense and physical battle” with Utah Valley

Sheriff Drammeh finished with a career-high 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go to help Hawaii slip past Utah Valley 70-69 on Sunday night.

Drammeh tied his career best with four 3-pointers and Gibson Johnson made 11-of-14 free throws and finished with 15 points for Hawaii (7-3).

“What a game. What a life huh? That was an intense and physical battleand we kind of knew that coming in. Probably our best win of the year. Certainly our best defensive performance of the year, particularly against an elite offensive team. We have our best defensive performance against the best offensive team” said ‘Bows head coach Eran Ganot.

There 10 ties and 18 lead changes before Drammeh’s 3 made it 70-68. Zach Nelson hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 24 seconds left to pull the Wolverines within one points and Drew Buggs missed two free throws for Hawaii but Conner Toolson missed a potential winning 3 with six seconds remaining. After the Rainbow Warriors were called for traveling, Drammeh stole the inbound pass to seal it.

“You got to win games in a lot of ways and that was an intense and physical battle that tested your balance between passion and compsure. I’m just so proud. You have moments throughout the grind of the year and that was a special moment for our group” said Ganot.

Jake Toolson led Utah Valley (7-5) with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting while to other Wolverines starters made just 9 of 34 (24.3 percent) from the field.

Each team was called for 27 fouls, five players fouled out – three for Utah Valley and two for the Rainbow Warriors – and four more had four fouls.

The Wolverines made a season-high 27 free throws and was plus-eight scoring from the foul line, but shot just 36 percent from the field, including 4 of 18 from 3-point range.

Up next for the Rainbow Warriors will be the 9th annual Diamond Head Classic which includes an opening round match-up with 6th-ranked and undefeated Miami (9-0) on Friday at 8pm HST.