Alaska woman accused of trying to kill boyfriend in Kona



Hawaii Island police have charged an Alaska woman in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 15, at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area.

Police say Crystal Young, 30, and her boyfriend were arguing when she hit him with a car, drove to the end of the park, and ran off.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital and eventually medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.

Young was charged on Saturday, Dec. 16, with second-degree attempted murder, accident involving death or seriously bodily injury, abuse of a family/household member, and failure to give information or render aid.

Her bail was set at $281,000.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Brandon Mansur of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646 or Brandon.Mansur@hawaiicounty.gov or call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646 or Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.