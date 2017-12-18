Attorney General Doug Chin files for Congressional bid



Hawaii’s Attorney General Doug Chin is eyeing a seat in Congress.

Chin filed his papers Monday for the seat that would be left empty if, as expected, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa runs for governor.

“I feel like the story I want to tell is one where I’m uniquely positioned to be able to be in Congress in 2018,” he said. “I just think this is such a critical time we have right now, that this is a great opportunity to be able to make a difference and to be able to stand up for Hawaii’s values.”

The attorney general says he would not need to give up his current position in order to run.

Honolulu city councilman Ernie Marin, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, and state Rep. Kaniela Ing also announced they will run for the First Congressional District seat.