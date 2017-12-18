‘Bows Guard Drammeh named Big West Conference Player of the Week

Sheriff Drammeh has been named the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after his clutch performance in a thrilling win over Utah Valley on Sunday. It’s the first career Big West Player of the Week honor for Drammeh and the first honor for a UH player this season

The junior guard scored a career-high 20 points to help lift UH to a 70-69 victory over the Wolverines. With the Rainbow Warriors trailing by one, he knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer with 37 seconds remaining. That trey was one of a career-high tying four for the native of Stockholm, Sweden.

Drammeh, who played 33 minutes, added four rebounds and two assists to help UH improve to 7-1 at home this season. He also played a significant role on the defensive end, helping limit Utah Valley to just 36 percent shooting and notching a steal on the final play of the game to seal the UH win.

Drammeh and the rest of the Rainbow Warriors will be back in action this Friday, Dec. 22 as they open the ninth annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic with a matchup against No. 6 Miami. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.