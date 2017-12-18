Country star Luke Bryan to perform in Honolulu

Published:

Country music star Luke Bryan is coming to Hawaii.

Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, five-time host of the ACM Awards and 2017 Super Bowl LI National anthem performer.

He’s sold over 12 million albums, 40 million tracks, and three billion music streams with 18 career number-one singles, including “Play It Again.”

His “What Makes You Country” tour will stop at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Friday, March 23, 2018. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Blaisdell Box Office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

