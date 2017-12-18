Education, homelessness among governor’s priorities for next fiscal year



Gov. David Ige unveiled his priorities for the next fiscal year Monday with the release of his $14.4 billion supplemental budget proposal.

Topping the agenda: building on advances in education, and putting more funding toward housing and homeless solutions.

“It’s more than just providing housing. It really is providing support for those who are homeless so they can become productive citizens,” Ige said.

To maintain public safety, the governor is also requesting eight positions and funding for deputy sheriffs positions to support homeless and illegal camping enforcement.

Supplemental Budget Overview

Operating: FY 19 amendments total $85.5 million – an increase of .6 percent over FY 19 Operating appropriations in the biennium budget (all revenue sources).

Capital Improvements: FY 19 amendments total $1.497 billion, an increase of 215 percent over FY 19 CIP appropriations in the biennium budget (all revenue sources).

The state’s improved G.O. bond ratings and lower interest rates make it a favorable time to invest in the state’s infrastructure. These capital projects have broad economic impact, supporting about 14,000 jobs of which 5,520 will be in the construction industry.

Budget Highlights

Education:

$2.8 million for the Hawaii Keiki program that provides school-based health services

$1 million for the Early College High School initiative

$700,000 for the Hawaii Promise Scholarship Program

$15 full-time positions and $1.2 million to support underserved regions and populations at UH Manoa and the community colleges

$150 million in capital improvement projects to improve public school facilities

$120 million in total CIP for the University of Hawaii

Housing:

$25 million CIP for the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund, statewide

$50 million CIP for the Rental Housing Revolving Fund, statewide

$10 million CIP for repairs and maintenance of existing infrastructure

$15 million CIP for lot development

Homelessness:

$15 million for Housing First, Rapid Re-Housing, housing subsidies, homeless outreach services, and other homeless initiatives (this includes $5 million for property storage and trash/debris removal)

$800,000 for homeless outreach and counseling services for chronically homeless persons experiencing severe substance use disorders

Asking for 8 FTE (full time equivalent) permanent positions and $419,302 for deputy sheriffs positions to support homeless and illegal camping operations

$300,000 for staff time and equipment to support homelessness policy reinforcement statewide for the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)

Sustainable Hawaii:

$5 million for cash infusion for the Agricultural Loan Revolving Fund

$2.8 million for agricultural infrastructure improvements

$8.3 million for watershed protection

$7 million for land acquisition for forest reserve expansion on Oahu and Maui

$8.7 million for state parks infrastructure and improvements

Other highlights:

$4.5 million for Kupuna Care and Caregivers programs

$536,819 in operating funds for Maui and Kauai County lifeguard protection at beaches under the jurisdiction of DLNR

$69 million in revenue bonds for Kona International Airport permanent federal inspection station

$16.5 million CIP for the Tax System Modernization project