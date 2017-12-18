Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected over most of the state



A flash flood watch is in effect for Oahu through late Tuesday night, and for Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and Hawaii Island through late Wednesday night.

A slow-moving cold front will move down the island chain Monday night through Wednesday. It is expected to merge with abundant moisture from another system that moved through this weekend, bringing the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will start off with a sunny morning and afternoon showers before heavier rains start rolling in at night. They’ll remain through Wednesday morning with a chance of thunderstorms.

Vog levels will remain high, especially for Maui and Hawaii island.

Behind the front, breezy northerlies will bring another shot of chilly air to the state. Steep low- to mid-level lapse rates and cold mid-level temperatures will allow for scattered showers in the unstable air behind the front.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. flash flooding is very dangerous. Never drive into areas where water covers the road.

Hikers and campers should pay close attention to the latest forecasts, warnings, and conditions. stay away from creeks and streams, and strongly consider postponing your trip until better weather returns.

Monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.