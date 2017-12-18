Grammy nominee Josh Tatofi performs on Take2

The Na Hoku Hanohano award winner for Best Male Vocalist of the year and Best Island Album of the year, Josh Tatofi joined us in studio this morning. He talked about growing up in the music world, his Grammy nomination, and what is next for him.
The Na Hoku Hanohano award winner for Best Male Vocalist of the year and Best Island Album of the year, Josh Tatofi joined us in studio this morning. He talked about growing up in the music world, his Grammy nomination, and what is next for him.
Advertisement
Advertisement