Laulima: Large family endeavors despite grandmother’s cancer battle

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Mom and Dad live on Hawaii island with their five children.

Both worked until Mom quit her job in order to care for her mother and her father, who was ailing. He passed away earlier this year.

Then in September, her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, so they fly to Oahu often for cancer treatments.

The financial, physical, mental, and emotional toll is heavy, though this large family is thankful for all that they do have.

The three oldest children (male 18, male 14, female 12) would love anything to do with music, which is their sanctuary, their “happy place,” Mom says, and iTunes gift cards would be great for them.

Their 6-year-old son would put to good use a bicycle, and for their 1-year old, anything “Moana.”

Mom and Dad would really appreciate gas cards (Minit Stop or Texaco), and Mom’s mother would be thankful for a Foodland gift card.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-387.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.