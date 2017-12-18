Need to Know: New Year’s Eve fireworks permits, professional aerial shows

This post will be updated as new information becomes available. The Honolulu Fire Department has yet to release its permit information.

Hawaii County

Fireworks permits will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the following locations for the upcoming New Year’s celebration. These sites are:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court, Kamuela, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at the following firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

KTA Keauhou, 78-6831 Alii Drive, Keauhou Kona

Pacific Fireworks Kona, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy, Suite 155, Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown, HI

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5586 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd. Kailua Kona

BJ Alan Tent 75-1000 Henry St. Kailua-Kona

BJ Alan Tent 325 Maka’ala St. Hilo

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St. Hilo

Long’s Puainako 111 E. Puainako St. Hilo

TNT Tent Hilo 381 E. Maka’ala St. Hilo

Fireworks permits will also be available for purchase beginning December 26 at:

Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, second floor from, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Fireworks sales will begin on December 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Setting off fireworks for New Year celebrations are allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use, during the time of the firing.

For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits, or the use of fireworks, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).

Maui County

Firework permits will become available on Monday, Dec. 18 until Dec. 29, 2017.

The sale of New Year’s Eve fireworks begins on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, and ends Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 12:01 a.m.

A fireworks permit is not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground. However, a fireworks permit is required for the use of fire crackers. The following are details for fireworks permits.

Each permit costs $25.00, payable by check/money order to the County of Maui. Cash will be accepted at the Fire Prevention Bureau and Pine Isle Market only

Each permit allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of fire crackers

There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person

Permit applicants must be 18 years or older and show proof of age at time of permit processing

937 permits are available on Maui

89 permits are available on Lanai

84 permits are available on Molokai

*Permits are available December 18-29, 2017, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these County of Maui offices:

CENTRAL MAUI, Fire Prevention Bureau – Consolidated Baseyard, 313 Manea Pl. Waikapu

WEST MAUI, County Parks & Recreation Permit Office – Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Hwy. Lahaina

MOLOKAI, County Parks & Recreation Permit Office – Mitchell Pauole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St.

*County offices are closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

A limited number of permits will be available at these retail locations:

KAHULUI

Phantom Fireworks, front parking lot of Queen Kaahumanu Center, 275 West Kaahumanu Ave.

KIHEI

Pacific Starr Fireworks, Piilani Shopping Village, 225 Piikea Ave.

TNT Fireworks Golden Dragon, Piilani Shopping Village, 277 Piikea Ave.

LANAI

Pine Isle Market

Permit required firecrackers will be sold at the following locations:

ALL MAUI LOCATIONS of:

CVS Longs Drugs

Foodland – with the exception of Lahaina Farms

WAILUKU

Sack N Save

Walgreens

KAHULUI

Phantom Fireworks, Queen Kaahumanu Center

KIHEI

Pacific Starr Fireworks, Piilani Shopping Village

TNT Fireworks Golden Dragon, Piilani Shopping Village

MOLOKAI

Misaki’s Grocery

Take’s Variety Store

LANAI

Pine Isle Market

The Maui Fire Department reminds residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day

Setting off fireworks outside of designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony

Public Aerial Fireworks Display Locations

Grand Wailea Resort – Offshore barge

3850 Wailea Alanui Drive

Dec. 31, 2017 – begins approx. 11:59 p.m.

3850 Wailea Alanui Drive Dec. 31, 2017 – begins approx. 11:59 p.m. Four Seasons Resort Lanai – Laydown Area between the resort and Manele Harbor

1 Manele Bay Rd.

Dec. 31, 2017 – begins approx. 11:59 p.m.

General Prohibitions

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1,000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult

Safety Tips

Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious burns and eye injuries

Be careful when allowing young children to play with sparklers. They burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit

Children young and old should always have direct adult supervision

Read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer

Ensure you have a flat, open area that is away from structures, dry grass, brush, or other readily ignitable materials

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire