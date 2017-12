Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Police closed two westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway due to a pedestrian crash that resulted in critical injuries.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. between Sand Island Access Road and the on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 36-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

