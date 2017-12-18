Police search for suspect behind violent robbery in retirement community

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding a robbery suspect.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16, at around 6 p.m. at the Pohai Nani retirement community in Kaneohe.

According to police, a woman entered the victim’s apartment, assaulted her, searched the apartment, and fled.

“We’re fully cooperating with police in the investigation, and we’re saddened by any criminal activity that impacts any of our residents. The safety and security of our residents is paramount,” Pohai Nani director Patricia Camero said in a statement.

The suspect is described to be between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6, and 140 to 160 pounds with brown hair.

She was wearing a black top, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.