Police search for suspect in Mililani murder investigation

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect.

Shane Dilwith, 24, is accused of killing Thomas Morikawa Jr., 51.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 8, at around 7:35 p.m., Dilwith assaulted Morikawa without provocation.

Morikawa was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Dec. 15.

The Honolulu medical examiner says he died from cranial cerebral injury due to blunt force head trauma.

Dilwith is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Mililani area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.