State launches media campaign to prevent rat lungworm disease



If you haven’t heard of rat lungworm disease, chances are you will soon enough.

The state Department of Health is launching a large-scale campaign targeting rat lungworm disease.

So far this year, 18 people have been diagnosed with the disease.

The potentially devastating illness that can have debilitating effects on an infected person’s brain and spinal cord.

Earlier this year, the 2017 Hawaii State Legislature appropriated $1 million to the DOH over the next two years to deliver enhanced response and outreach activities to control the spread of rat lungworm disease.

As part of this effort, public education announcements are now running on 40 radio stations and seven television stations to inform the public about rat lungworm disease and how to prevent it.

“The risk of rat lungworm disease is present on all islands and there are basic steps we can take each day to reduce this risk and help prevent infection,” said Keith Kawaoka, deputy director of environmental health. “Knowledge is the best defense we can provide people with to collectively protect our communities from rat lungworm disease in Hawaii.”

It doesn’t stop there.

If you go to the movies on Hawaii island, Maui, and Oahu in December and January, expect to see rat lungworm disease prevention announcements prior to your show.

Shopping centers and malls across the state have also posted large-scale announcements, reminding people to always wash produce before eating and to control rat, slug, and snail populations around their homes and gardens.

We’re told it’s one of the biggest campaigns the department has done.

“We’re looking at possible social media as well as where visitors come in like airports,” Kawaoka said. “Informing them what can be done to protect themselves.”

Dean Okimoto, president of Nalo Farms and chair of the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, says farmers are continuously working to prevent the spread of the disease.

“What we do is we try to control the rats and the slugs, of course. So in doing that, what we do is we use a slug bait to rim our fields with. It’s a chemical, but we keep it outside the field area,” he explained. “As for rats, we put out rat traps around all our buildings. Most commercial growers, commercial farmers, mitigate the problems the way I’m telling you that we do.”

The public is urged to take the following precautions to prevent rat lungworm disease:

Wash all produce thoroughly under clean and potable running water before eating, especially when eating raw fruits and vegetables;

Cook food completely by boiling for 3-5 minutes or heating to 165°F for 15 seconds;

Store food and drinks in sealed containers, especially when outdoors;

Control and eliminate rats, slugs and snails around the home and garden;

Inspect water catchment tanks regularly and always keep them covered;

Watch children carefully while playing on the ground and keep them away from areas with slugs and snails; and

Do not drink from the garden watering hose since slugs and snails that may be inside could be dislodged and swallowed.

