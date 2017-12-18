The Boiling Crab opens its first Hawaii location in Kakaako

The Boiling Crab, known for delicious Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine, has opened its doors at SALT at Our Kakaʻako, marking the chain’s first Hawaii location.

The Boiling Crab kicked off the Cajun-spiced seafood boil culture on the West Coast. Its founders come from a long family tradition of fisherman and crabbers, with a deep passion for sharing fresh seafood with friends, right on the table.

The first Boiling Crab opened in 2004 in Garden Grove, Calif., with a unique, family-friendly dining experience where guests are encouraged to get hands-on. The menu includes fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, and other shellfish, just waiting to be savored, with The Boiling Crab’s signature original flavor, The Whole Shabang. Other tasty offerings include fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, as well as sodas, beers, wine, micheladas, and margaritas.

The Boiling Crab at SALT at Our Kakaʻako marks restaurant number 18 for the company, which also has two standalone To-Go locations. This is its first location in Hawai‘i.

It’s located at 330 Coral Street.