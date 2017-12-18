The stars of ‘Jumanji’ describe their favorite places to eat in Hawaii



On Wednesday, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will hit theaters across the country.

The movie was filmed in Hawaii and last month, its stars returned to Oahu to promote the star-studded sequel.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart become characters in a video game and they need to escape.

They said filming the movie in paradise was amazing, not just because of the beauty, the people, and the culture, but also because of the way of life.

“Another thing about Hawaii you guys know about is we love our food. Do you have a favorite here?” KHON2 asked.

“There’s always Diamond Head Grill. There’s just a local place. I might have gotten you guys some food from there. It’s just good stuff,” Johnson said.

“I had some good meals. It’s the fusion. What’s that place, The Pig and the Lady? That’s one of the best meals I’ve ever had, and then the next night, I go over to this other place, Alan Wong’s? Forget about it,” said Black.

“This burger was one of the best burgers. It was like a burger in a bar spot (Pint and Jigger) and we went and got like the double bacon burger with some Hawaii stuff on it,” said Hart.

Nick Jonas also stars in this move. He’s been to the islands numerous times, and has his favorites as well.

“We went to Mud Hen Water which we really liked. Pig and the Lady. I was staying at the Modern hotel, the sushi restaurant there, everything was so good,” he said.

When he wasn’t hanging out at local restaurants, Jonas was enjoying local hikes.

“There was one where we scaled the waterfall and it was very intense,” he said. “I brought some of my friends with me that came to visit, and they all kind of gave up halfway through, but I was dead ahead. I was having too much fun.”