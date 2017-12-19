Cemetery caretakers consider drastic measures after crypt smashed, remains destroyed

More crime and desecration at Sunset Memorial Park has caretakers considering drastic security measures, such as locking it up overnight.

The latest incident involves bones being taken out of a crypt in the mausoleum. Officials say thieves might have been trying to steal something valuable from the casket.

So how do they plan to lock up a cemetery?

KHON2 spoke with the head of the Friends of Sunset Memorial. Darrell Salvador says most of the crime that takes place happens overnight, so a fence with a gate around the property has to be installed.

Salvador says one of the crypts in the mausoleum was smashed open either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and whoever did it must have taken out some of the remains and just threw them on the ground.

“It could be that they were looking either for dental gold or jewelry (buried inside). It’s got to be either one of those two,” he said.

“That is sad. How can they take people’s family members’ bones? It’s ridiculous,” said Sharon Crowell, whose mother and brother are buried there.

Like many others, Crowell is outraged. She’s seen all the problems over the years: sunken graves, stolen urns, even homeless people setting up camp. She agrees that something more needs to be done.

Salvador says a chain-link fence and gate that will be locked at night is the best option.

“We need a solution that would just keep them completely out of the cemetery until we open up normal business hours. So if we can build a fence and a retaining wall around that area, we shouldn’t have any problem,” Salvador said.

Some of the families who visit regularly say they always see trash, such as empty beer bottles that were probably dumped from the night before. So they say it’s a good idea to keep people out at night.

Salvador says the Friends of Sunset Memorial is already looking into the state or the private sector donating at least some of the materials. He admits it’s a shame that it has to come to this, but there seems to be no other way.

As for the families, “if it’s going to help keep the graveyard looking better, then I would go for it,” said Crowell.

“Do you think it would actually make it safer?” KHON2 asked.

“If somebody’s going to check on it every so often instead of leaving it abandoned,” Crowell replied.

Salvador is also looking into having someone patrolling the area overnight.

As for the crime, HPD is investigating the case as desecration. Anyone with information is asked to call police.