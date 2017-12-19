City to auction off unclaimed, abandoned vehicles

The City and County of Honolulu will be holding online auctions to sell unclaimed and abandoned vehicles on the following dates and times:

Unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at 8 a.m.

Abandoned vehicles will be auctioned on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 8 a.m.

The Department of Customer Services administers the city’s vehicle towing contract and manages the abandoned vehicle program. The auction process is managed by the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, and proceeds benefit the city’s general fund.

There will be a minimum bid of $50 for each vehicle sold at auction. The winning bidder is responsible for paying all towing and storage fees to the tow contractor.

A listing of vehicles included as part of these auctions, along with the associated towing and storage fees, can be viewed at the city’s Vendor Self-Service system website here.

Bidding will be conducted online using the city’s Vendor Self-Service system, which allows users to manage their own account information and view the city’s procurement solicitations and surplus auctions.

For assistance, call 768-3962.