Suspect in custody after shooting, hostage situation on Hawaii island

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday following a shooting and hostage situation in the Leilani Estates subdivision in Puna.

The incident began at around 5:40 a.m., when officers responded to a shooting on Nohea Street.

Police say officers found a 25-year-old male victim who was shot several times. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the suspect then barricaded himself at a residence on Leilani Boulevard. Police believed he was armed.

Police classified the incident as a hostage situation, and the department’s special response team and crisis negotiators responded.

Leilani Boulevard was closed between Highway 130 and Hapuu Street and neighboring residents were asked to evacuate.

It’s unclear at this point how the situation ended, but police say no one else was hurt.

Police ask that members of the public avoid the area for their safety as well as that of the first responders in the area.

