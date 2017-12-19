Hawaiian Airlines’ parent company offers to buy Island Air

The owner of Hawaiian Airlines could soon also own Island Air.

During a bankruptcy hearing for the now-defunct airlines Tuesday, an offer was made.

According to a court filing, Hawaiian’s parent company, Hawaiian Holdings, offered to purchase Island Air’s FAA operating certificate for $450,000 as well $300,000 in other assets.

“Other assets” include ground service equipment, intellectual property, customer information, and training equipment.

View the full filing here.

If approved, a Hawaiian tells us the sale will allow ‘Ohana by Hawaiian to assume oversight of operations currently provided under contract by Empire Airlines. Those operations would include the hiring of pilots, flights attendants, and customer service and maintenance crews.

“We believe that assuming the FAA certificate will greatly benefit our guests by improving the efficiency and reliability of ‘Ohana by Hawaiian. While we await approval by Judge Farris, ‘Ohana by Hawaiian operations will continue,” Hawaiian said in a statement.

The sale is pending final approval by the court, and/or higher bids by other interested parties.

A hearing for the sale is set for Jan. 5, 2018.

Island Air ended operations in November after filing for bankruptcy.