Honolulu’s Marcus Mariota named as a Pro Bowl alternate, No Hawaii players selected to roster

For the second consecutive season Honolulu’s Marcus Mariota has been selected as a National Football League Pro Bowl alternate according to the Tennessee Titans.

The third year Titans quarterback was announced as an alternate Tuesday following the release of the 2018 NFL All-Star game rosters.

Mariota, who has scored 17 total touchdowns to go with 2,823 yards passing has led Tennessee to an 8-6 record with two games remaining.

In 2016, Mariota was thought to be a lock as an alternate to get the call into the game after players declined invites due to injury or participation in the Super Bowl, but was unable to consider due to a season ending broken leg suffered late in the season.

In his second year with Tennessee, Mariota had a much better statistical season than his current campaign having posted 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Other players with Hawaii ties that were considered to be contenders for the Pro Bowl was Waianae native, Punahou graduate and 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and former UH Punter Rigoberto Sanchez of the Colts. Nether was named to the team. The 49ers did not list Buckner as one of the four alternates selected from San Francisco while the Colts did not reveal the team’s alternates.

Buckner, in 14-games has 57 total tackles and three sacks.

Sanchez, an undrafted rookie for Indianapolis has recorded 77 punts with an average of 44.9 yards.

The 2018 AFC vs NFC Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando, Florida on January 28th.

2018 PRO BOWL ROSTER:

AFC

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders;

Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots

Defense

Defense end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens

Strong safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Steelers

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers;

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams

Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals

* Indicates starter

Rosters courtesy the National Football League