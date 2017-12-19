Local Heroes: Nikki Lee

Nikki Lee is a senior at Punahou School, but back in 2008, when she was in the third grade, she created an event that’s evolved into a successful organization.

‘Kidz for a Cause’ has raised almost half a million dollars for local charities that benefit kids. Here is her story.

This year’s campaign benefitting the Ronald McDonald House wraps up in March, making it exactly 10 years since Nicki started this journey in the third grade.

Nicki’s new passion involving Kpop and Korean culture inspired her fundraising event – KFest.

The event will be held on February 25th at Pomaika’i Ballrooms.

For more info on Kidz For A Cause, go to Kidzforacause.org