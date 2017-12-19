Malls offer Fukubukuro mystery grab bags for the new year

Several shopping centers on Oahu will be offering “Happy Grab Bags” for Fukubukuro, a time-honored Japanese retail tradition.
On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2018, merchants sell these lucky bags for at least half of what they are actually worth. The catch? The contents of the bags are a complete surprise not to be revealed until they are purchased.
All sales are final.
Ala Moana Center
Ala Moana Center will be open on Monday, Jan. 1, from 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Shoppers should plan to arrive early, as most of the bags sell out shortly after stores open.
Participating retailers include:
- ABC Stores (Center Court, Diamond Head Wing)
- ‘Auana Quilts
- Bally
- bareMinerals
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Island Candies
- Crazy Shirts
- Diane von Furstenberg
- Emporio Armani
- Folli Follie
- Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical
- Godiva Chocolatier
- Hallmark
- Hawaiian Quilt Collection
- In4mation
- Island Slipper
- Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing, Makai Market Food Court)
- Jimmy Choo
- kate spade new york
- La Perla
- Lacoste
- Laline
- LeSportsac
- Local Motion
- Lucky Strike Social
- Lupicia
- mālie
- Martin & MacArthur
- Maui Divers Jewelry
- MICHAEL KORS
- Microsoft
- Minamoto Kitchoan
- Na Hoku
- ONCÖUR
- PAPYRUS
- Patisserie La Palme D’Or
- Porsche Design
- REDValentino
- Reyn Spooner
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Samantha Thavasa
- San Lorenzo Bikinis
- Sand People
- Sephora
- Sugarfina
- sunglass hut (Center Court, Ewa Wing, Mauka Wing)
- Swarovski
- Swatch
- T&C Surf Designs
- TEAVANA
- Ted Baker London
- The Art of Shaving
- The Face Shop
- Tommy Bahama
- Tory Burch
- UNiCASE
- Versace
Royal Hawaiian Center
This year, Royal Hawaiian Center is excited to announce that 42 stores and restaurants will be participating with over 1,000 Fukubukuro bags.
Kenny Endo’s Taiko Center of the Pacific will mark the beginning of the event with a Japanese drum performance at 9:00 a.m. in The Royal Grove. Stores will begin selling Fukubukuro bags at 10:00 a.m. (Participating store and restaurant hours may vary.)
Quantities are limited and on first come, first served basis.
- Allure Swimwear
- Antiprima Wirebag
- Dean & Deluca
- Fighting Eel
- Forever 21
- Forever Flawless
- Furla
- Harley Davidson Waikīkī
- Hawaiian Island Arts
- Island Fashions
- Island Fine Jewelry
- Island Slipper
- Island Soap & Candle Works
- Jimmy Choo
- kate spade new york
- Kobe Jewelry
- Koi Honolulu
- Komang Jewelry
- kulu kulu bakery
- Laki Hawaiian Designs
- LeSportsac
- Lole Hawaii
- Love Renaissance
- Noi Thai Cuisine
- Honolulu Home Collection
- ‘Ōiwi Ocean Gear
- Olivia Hawaiian Jewelry
- P. F. Chang’s Waikiki
- Pineapple Princess Lingerie
- Pink Sand
- Ranger Sports
- Royal Hawaiian Boutique
- Royal Hawaiian Quilt
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Silver Lanis
- Simple Wood Studios
- Starbucks
- Sunglass Hut
- Theia Jewelry
- Tory Burch
- Tricked Out Accessories
- Vitra Eyewear