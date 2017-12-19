Malls offer Fukubukuro mystery grab bags for the new year

Several shopping centers on Oahu will be offering “Happy Grab Bags” for Fukubukuro, a time-honored Japanese retail tradition.

On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2018, merchants sell these lucky bags for at least half of what they are actually worth. The catch? The contents of the bags are a complete surprise not to be revealed until they are purchased.

All sales are final.

Ala Moana Center

Ala Moana Center will be open on Monday, Jan. 1, from 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Shoppers should plan to arrive early, as most of the bags sell out shortly after stores open.

Participating retailers include:

ABC Stores (Center Court, Diamond Head Wing)

‘Auana Quilts

Bally

bareMinerals

Bath & Body Works

Big Island Candies

Crazy Shirts

Diane von Furstenberg

Emporio Armani

Folli Follie

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical

Godiva Chocolatier

Hallmark

Hawaiian Quilt Collection

In4mation

Island Slipper

Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing, Makai Market Food Court)

Jimmy Choo

kate spade new york

La Perla

Lacoste

Laline

LeSportsac

Local Motion

Lucky Strike Social

Lupicia

mālie

Martin & MacArthur

Maui Divers Jewelry

MICHAEL KORS

Microsoft

Minamoto Kitchoan

Na Hoku

ONCÖUR

PAPYRUS

Patisserie La Palme D’Or

Porsche Design

REDValentino

Reyn Spooner

Salvatore Ferragamo

Samantha Thavasa

San Lorenzo Bikinis

Sand People

Sephora

Sugarfina

sunglass hut (Center Court, Ewa Wing, Mauka Wing)

Swarovski

Swatch

T&C Surf Designs

TEAVANA

Ted Baker London

The Art of Shaving

The Face Shop

Tommy Bahama

Tory Burch

UNiCASE

Versace

Royal Hawaiian Center

This year, Royal Hawaiian Center is excited to announce that 42 stores and restaurants will be participating with over 1,000 Fukubukuro bags.

Kenny Endo’s Taiko Center of the Pacific will mark the beginning of the event with a Japanese drum performance at 9:00 a.m. in The Royal Grove. Stores will begin selling Fukubukuro bags at 10:00 a.m. (Participating store and restaurant hours may vary.)

Quantities are limited and on first come, first served basis.

Allure Swimwear

Antiprima Wirebag

Dean & Deluca

Fighting Eel

Forever 21

Forever Flawless

Furla

Harley Davidson Waikīkī

Hawaiian Island Arts

Island Fashions

Island Fine Jewelry

Island Slipper

Island Soap & Candle Works

Jimmy Choo

kate spade new york

Kobe Jewelry

Koi Honolulu

Komang Jewelry

kulu kulu bakery

Laki Hawaiian Designs

LeSportsac

Lole Hawaii

Love Renaissance

Noi Thai Cuisine

Honolulu Home Collection

‘Ōiwi Ocean Gear

Olivia Hawaiian Jewelry

P. F. Chang’s Waikiki

Pineapple Princess Lingerie

Pink Sand

Ranger Sports

Royal Hawaiian Boutique

Royal Hawaiian Quilt

Salvatore Ferragamo

Silver Lanis

Simple Wood Studios

Starbucks

Sunglass Hut

Theia Jewelry

Tory Burch

Tricked Out Accessories

Vitra Eyewear