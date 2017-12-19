Rainbow Wahine prepare for pair of Top-20 teams this week in Las Vegas

The Hawai’i women’s basketball team faces a tall task with a pair of games against top-20 opponents at the Duel in the Desert this week, taking on No. 19 Texas A&M on Dec. 20 and No. 10 Oregon on Dec. 22.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a 65-60 win at Arizona last week and enter the tournament at 6-4 overall, while Texas A&M and Oregon each enter at 9-2 on the season.

The ‘Bows have faced both Texas A&M and Oregon in the last two seasons, falling 82-41 to the Aggies in December of 2015 and 86-49 to Oregon last November.

The Aggies enter the week at 9-2 on the season and have won three straight after a 75-74 win at USC on Dec. 15. Chennedy Carter went berserk against the Trojans, pouring in 46 points, including the game-winning bucket, on 17-of-28 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and went 8-of-9 from the free throw line. She added six assists, four rebounds and three steals in the win. The Aggies’ two losses this season came against No. 11 West Virginia, and No. 10 Oregon.

The tenth-ranked Ducks are 9-2 this season. Sophomore point guard Sabrina Ionescu is coming off her third triple-double of the season and NCAA record-tying seventh of her young career, as she racked up 21 points, 11 boards and 14 assists in a 90-46 win over Ole Miss on Dec. 17. The Ducks own an impressive +27.6 scoring margin through 11 games, averaging 89.6 points per game, the No. 3 scoring offense in the NCAA, while yielding just 62.0. Oregon is shooting 51.3 percent from the field as a team, the sixth-best percentage in the nation.

Hawai’i will get a break after the tournament before hosting Hawai’i Pacific on Dec. 30 in the non-conference finale. Big West Conference action begins Jan. 4 at Cal State Fullerton.

Game 11

Who: Hawai’i (6-4) vs. No. 19 Texas A&M (9-2)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 (10:00 a.m. HT)

Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, Nev.)

TV: None

Live Stream: http://bit.ly/2y8Ppwi

Live Stats: http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=unlv

Series: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Texas A&M 82, Hawai’i 41 (Dec. 4, 2015)

Game 12

Who: Hawai’i (6-4) vs. No. 10 Oregon (9-2)

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 (10:00 a.m. HT)

Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, Nev.)

TV: None

Live Stream: http://bit.ly/2y8Ppwi

Live Stats: http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=unlv

Series: Hawai’i leads 3-2

Last Meeting: Oregon 86, Hawai’i 49 (Nov. 26, 2016)