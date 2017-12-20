BREAKING: Kamehameha pass-rusher Kahahawai-Welch signs with University of Hawaii

In an early signing day surprise the University of Hawaii has landed highly-touted Kamehameha pass-rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker prospect that played as a defensive end for the Warriors announced his commitment and signed his national letter of intent Wednesday morning with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

In November Welch who watch the Naval Academy beat SMU on a recruiting visit, committed to the Midshipmen. However, on Tuesday he announced that he was de-commiting from Navy and re-opening his recruitment.

Kahahawai-Welch, who took a recruiting visit to Manoa this past weekend was overwhelmed by the optimism with the team and wanted to be part of the return to glory for the home team.

Anticipating to compete at the outside linebacker position, he was a finalist for the Cover2 Manti Te’o Award as Hawaii defensive player of the year and is ranked by 247sports.com as the second best collegiate prospect in the state behind the winner of the Te’o Award, Kana’i Mauga of Waianae who will be signing with USC.

Kahahawai-Welch has committed to play in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl on January 20th at Aloha Stadium.

He will be one of at least three members of the UH recruiting class to represent the Rainbow Warriors in the all-star game.

Saint Louis quarterback and Cover2 Mariota Award winner Chevan Cordeiro and Crusaders cornerback Kai Kanershiro are also committed to the game and signed their letters of intent Wednesday morning with the ‘Bows.