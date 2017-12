Several westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway were blocked off Wednesday evening following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

It happened at around 8:18 p.m. prior to the Ward Avenue overpass.

No serious injuries were reported, but the crash and emergency responders took up several lanes, forcing traffic to back up past Punahou.

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route if possible.

Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Viewer video provided by Yancey Unequivocally.