Emergency crews respond to flooding, landslides as heavy rain drenches Maui

Maui emergency officials were on alert as heavy rain triggered significant flooding Wednesday.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 2 p.m. for areas including Paia, Makawao, Pauwela, Huelo, Kahului, Wailuku, Kula, Keanae, Hana,

Nahiku, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Waihee, and Napili-Honokowai.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operations Center was activated with all personnel monitoring weather conditions closely.

The Maui police and fire departments, as well as crews from the Department of Public Works and other county departments responded to emergency calls as they came in.

Rain prompted the closures of several facilities:

Central Maui landfill had flood-damaged roads,

Waiehu Golf Course saw five inches of rain, which flooded all the greens, and

Kahana Park was flooded.

Several roads also had to be closed throughout the day due to flooding.

A clogged culvert caused runoff to flow across Kahekili Highway between mile posts 7 and 8, and a landslide was reported on Hana Highway near Kaupakalua Road.

Waikoloa Road, Dairy Road, Puunene Avenue, and Aleo Place were also affected.

Traffic signals were out at several intersections in the morning due to power outages.

Motorists are urged to stay off the road if at all possible, as flash flooding can occur at anytime.

As of 1 p.m., heavy rain continued over the west Maui mountains, while rain gradually diminished over windward east Maui.

For more information, contact the Maui County Department of Emergency Management at 270-7275.