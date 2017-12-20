Saint Louis quarterback Cordeiro headlines 2018 Rainbow Warriors recruiting class

Signed, sealed, and delivered.

Chevan Cordeiro, the 2017 Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner as state player of the year, is officially a Rainbow Warrior.

The Saint Louis senior quarterback signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Hawaii and is the believed cornerstone of the 2018 recruiting class for head coach Nick Rolovich.

Cordeiro signed his LOI on the Crusaders campus alongside defensive back Kai Kaneshiro, a fellow member of the Saints state championship team.

Earlier in the morning, Kamehameha pass-rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch signed his letter of intent with the Rainbow Warriors at KHON2’s studio just a day after announcing his de-commitment from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kamuela Borden, a 2014 Iolani graduate who served a two-year church mission, also made his commitment to the ‘Bows official and was announced as a member of the class.

At last check, a total of 14 players signed their letters, were processed by the university, and announced as members of the recruiting class.

2018 Early Signing Class