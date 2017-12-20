Saint Louis quarterback Cordeiro headlines 2018 Rainbow Warriors recruiting class

Chevan Cordeiro

Signed, sealed, and delivered.

Chevan Cordeiro, the 2017 Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner as state player of the year, is officially a Rainbow Warrior.

The Saint Louis senior quarterback signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Hawaii and is the believed cornerstone of the 2018 recruiting class for head coach Nick Rolovich.

Cordeiro signed his LOI on the Crusaders campus alongside defensive back Kai Kaneshiro, a fellow member of the Saints state championship team.

Earlier in the morning, Kamehameha pass-rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch signed his letter of intent with the Rainbow Warriors at KHON2’s studio just a day after announcing his de-commitment from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kamuela Borden, a 2014 Iolani graduate who served a two-year church mission, also made his commitment to the ‘Bows official and was announced as a member of the class.

At last check, a total of 14 players signed their letters, were processed by the university, and announced as members of the recruiting class.

Click here for more information on each player.

2018 Early Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown / Previous School Time Processed
Chevan Cordeiro QB 6-1 180 Fr. Honolulu, Oahu / Saint Louis School 12:30 p.m.
Kai Kaneshiro DB 6-2 190 Fr. Honolulu, Oahu / Saint Louis School 12:30 p.m.
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch LB/DL 6-2 225 Fr. Kailua, Oahu / Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama 12:15 p.m.
Jonah Laulu ATH 6-5 245 Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. / Centennial HS 11:20 a.m.
Zach Ritner DL 6-3 240 Fr. Mission Viejo, Calif. / Capistrano Valley HS 9:55 a.m.
Mason Mataafa DL 6-5 235 So. Costa Mesa, Calif. / Orange Coast College 9:55 a.m.
Jeffrey Keene DL 6-4 230 Jr. Temple Hills, Md. / Fort Scott Community College 9:55 a.m.
Cedric Byrd WR 5-9 170 Jr. Los Angeles, Calif. / Long Beach City College 8:31 a.m.
Khoury Bethley LB 5-11 195 Fr. Chino Hills, Calif. / Don Lugo HS 8:24 a.m.
Blessman Taala DT 6-1 285 Fr. Pago Pago, American Samoa / Fagaitua HS 8:24 a.m.
Kamuela Borden ATH 6-4 235 Fr. Honolulu, Oahu / Iolani School 7:12 a.m.
Jeremy Moussa QB 6-3 205 Fr. Corona, Calif. / Eleanor Roosevelt High School 5:56 a.m.
Eric Rooks WR 6-3 210 Fr. Chicago, Ill. / The Taft School 5:42 a.m.
Ilm Manning OL 6-4 250 Fr. Glendale, Ariz. / Apollo High School 5:15 a.m.

