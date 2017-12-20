‘Jumanji’ stars say filming in Hawaii was an ‘amazing’ experience

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hits theaters across the country Wednesday.

The movie was filmed in Hawaii and last month, its stars returned to Oahu to promote the star-studded sequel.

A bunch of high school students get sucked into a video game, and become characters played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

If they don’t win, they get stuck in the game forever.

KHON2 asked, how was it filming here in Hawaii?

“There are no words to describe it outside of amazing,” said Hart. “It was unreal. Amazing. That’s the best way to say it.”

“This was an experience to remember, no doubt,” Black said. “I mean, Hawaii, you’ve got the jungle, the deep, dark jungles of the inner island, but you’ve also got the paradise that everyone knows and loves. So you get the best of both worlds.”

Johnson, who describes himself as a local boy, recalled a special Hawaiian blessing they were a part of on the first day of filming.

“We were really concerned about the rain, because we were shooting in the exteriors. Rain delays cost money, it’s very expensive,” Johnson said. “(The kahu) said, ‘It’s going to rain a lot, we all know that, but here’s the thing I want you all to remember: We don’t shoot it when it’s ready, we shoot the scene when it’s right.’ And everyone went, ‘Yeah, I guess so, okay.’ So every time it rained, it was so cool, because everybody was like, ‘Okay, we’re just going to wait.'”

“You just wait a minute, and you’re back to paradise,” Black added.

KHON2 asked Nick Jonas, “What was it like filming Jumanji here with some of the funniest men in the biz?”

“It was just obviously an amazing cast. I was thrilled when I saw who was going to be a part of this film when they asked me to be a part of it,” he replied. “It’s kind of a once in a lifetime thing, and to get to shoot on this incredible island. I met so many amazing people and ate some great food, went on some great hikes. It was just a great experience overall.”

“You guys should be proud of your own, because (Johnson) speaks highly of Hawaii, and made sure that we were educated and made sure that we understood the environment that we were in, and we were blessed with the spirit of the people,” Hart said. “So you got a good guy representing you. I’m talking about Jack.”