Local boys Mauga, Tupuola-Fetui, Tufaga headline Pac-12 crop

Cover2 Manti Te’o defensive player of the year award winner Kana’i Mauga of Waianae high school headlined a crop of five local boys to sign national letters of intent to play football in the Pac-12 conference Wednesday.

Mauga, a linebacker who inked with conference champion USC, was joined by Pearl City LB/DE Zion Tupuola-Fetui who signed with Washington, and Saint Louis safety Isaiah Tufaga who is headed to Oregon State. Kalani graduate and East Los Angeles College defensive tackle Sione Vea-Kava committed to and signed with Oregon Wednesday, while Maui high graduate and Copiah-Lincoln CC defensive tackle Jonathan Lolohea inked with Washington State.

A pair of other local boys are also headed to the continent in the Mountain West, as Punahou DT Hale Motuapuaka signed with Utah State, and former Konawaena & Saint Louis DB Luca Vartic signed with UNLV from Arizona Western CC.

