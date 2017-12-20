Mumps prompts extended winter break for public charter school

A mumps outbreak has forced a Waianae charter school to schedule a longer winter break than originally planned.

In a letter to parents, Kamaile Academy says five people are confirmed to have mumps with two more possible cases.

It can take about 25 days for mumps symptoms to show up.

To make sure no other sick students or staff come to school, the academy started its winter break Wednesday, and will extend it by a week and a half.

School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, to ensure the incubation period is cleared.

According to the health department, the number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 705.