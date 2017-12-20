New airline announces Hawaii destination, but only for a limited time

A new airline is coming to Hawaii, but it will only be here for a limited time.

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will begin seasonal service to Honolulu in May.

Flights will be four times a week with service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport with a stop at Los Angeles International Airport.

“The addition of Honolulu to the family of Sun Country destinations gives our travelers the opportunity to experience the unique culture and history of Hawaii,” said Jude Bricker, Sun Country Airlines’ president and CEO.

Flights to Honolulu will be offered May 19 through Aug. 19, 2018.

