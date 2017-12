A man was hospitalized in critical condition after police found him with stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the 24-year-old man near the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue in Chinatown, but police tell us that’s not where the stabbing actually occurred.

According to officers at the scene, the victim was stabbed in Kalihi and was being taken to the hospital by friends when they pulled over and asked police for help.