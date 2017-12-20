Two lanes closed in Manoa Valley due to water main repairs

Drivers who use Manoa Road to exit the Manoa Valley are advised to use alternate routes Wednesday morning due to water main repairs.

The Board of Water Supply crews are on scene repairing a broken 8-inch main on Manoa Road, between Lanihuli Drive and Ahualani Place.

Two makai-bound lanes are closed and one mauka-bound lane is being contraflowed in the area.

The main break was reported Tuesday night.

Crews have been working overnight to restore water as quickly as possible to the 11 customers who are without water service.

The BWS is providing water to them through a water wagon located at 2033 Ahualani Place.