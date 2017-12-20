Welcome Home: Waiʻanae

This morning on Welcome Home we got to learn so much more about the community of Waiʻanae. Close knit, family oriented, and a very historic part of our islands on the leeward coast of O’ahu.

Our first stop was the home of the Seariders, Waiʻanae High School. Known for their athletics and media program – they also offer a partnership with Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center that gives enhanced access to healthcare for students so they don’t have to miss school. Principal Disa Hauge and nurse practitioner Makana Prothero share more of services offered.

We moved on to speak to Locations Realtor-Associate Jocelyn Okudara who explained more of the history of development in Waiʻanae. In the 1920’s – there were only 54 homes built. She explains the series of events that followed on building the community.

Next door to Waiʻanae is beautiful Mākaha. Erin McCabe, also a Realtor-Associate with Locations filled us in on the types of properties that are available in the area – as well as some common characteristics you can find in homes and condos in the Waiʻanae neighborhood.

In January 2013, The Waiʻanae Mall was purchased by A&B Properties, Inc. and TLC PR came on board to to create a public relations program for the mall to reconnect with the community. One of those ideas evolved in to The Waiʻanae Coast Hall of Fame to honor and recognize community leaders who had significantly contributed to the Waiʻanae Coast and, in many cases, to the entire state of Hawaiʻi. Lance Rae joined us to talk about the criteria and how difficult it was to narrow that number down to 40.

On Take2, our last stop was at beautiful Pokai Bay, where Hōkūleʻa has been moored. We spoke to Noi, a Realtor-Associate with Locations who broke down the lifestyle of living in Waiʻanae. From outdoor activities, restaurants and a special treat, she mentioned the Annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic and Surf Legend and one of the forty inducted into The Waiʻanae Coast Hall of Fame was none other that Buffalo Keaulana with his son Brian. A truly epic way to end our Welcome Home: Waiʻanae morning sharing the aloha of their family that is spread from their neighborhood of Waiʻanae on the west side to locals and visitors to our islands from across the world.