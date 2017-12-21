HIC breaks down this year’s popular gifts for the surfer in your life

By Published:

We are coming down the home-stretch of the holiday shopping season with just four days now before Christmas.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Mitch McEwen, brand manager at Hawaiian Island Creations joined us in studio with some last minute gift suggestions…

McEwen says some of the most popular gifts this year have been items from this year’s Vans Triple Crown of Surfing events. He says the recent world title victory by John John Florence has added to the hype.

Hawaiian Island Creations is located in Pearlridge Center Downtown, second level.

Pearlridge Center hours until Christmas:

  • Now through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Closed Christmas Day

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s