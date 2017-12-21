HIC breaks down this year’s popular gifts for the surfer in your life

We are coming down the home-stretch of the holiday shopping season with just four days now before Christmas.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Mitch McEwen, brand manager at Hawaiian Island Creations joined us in studio with some last minute gift suggestions…

McEwen says some of the most popular gifts this year have been items from this year’s Vans Triple Crown of Surfing events. He says the recent world title victory by John John Florence has added to the hype.

Hawaiian Island Creations is located in Pearlridge Center Downtown, second level.

Pearlridge Center hours until Christmas:

Now through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day