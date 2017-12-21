Holiday hours, tips for last-minute shoppers ahead of Christmas



If you’ve waiting to the last minute to get your Christmas shopping done, you’re not alone.

If you haven’t mailed out gifts by now, you’ll have to pay extra to get it there on time, but there is good news for shoppers out there. Retailers are offering last-minute deals during the holiday rush.

KHON2 spoke with shoppers at Ala Moana Center.

“I just bought some last minute gifts for my auntie, my cousin, and my uncle, and my nephew,” Kaeiliyah Nabors said.

“I bought some gift cards for my brother and sister, because it’s easier and you don’t know what to get,” Gerald Chrisostomo said.

Retailers and shopping centers across the islands were busy with last-minute holiday shoppers, many who admit they just procrastinated.

“I’m from Australia. I come over here and the shopping’s a bit cheaper,” Natasha Doherty said. “If I don’t find it here, I get back Christmas Eve, so I’ve got no hope about getting gifts for everyone.”

“A downside to last-minute shopping is having everyone in the store at one time and the lines,” Remally Alejo said.

On the plus side, shoppers told KHON2 they’ve spotted plenty of seasonal savings.

“It’s actually been really good, a lot of the stores have nothing over $20 or buy one, get one free,” Doherty said.

“You buy three, you get three free,” Alejo said.

Meanwhile, post offices are seeing a big increase in customers trying to send off those last-minute gifts

“They can utilize our Priority Express mail service. While there’s no guarantees at this point for the U.S. mainland, they still have time to get in their regular priority going inter-island,” said Joanne Short with the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS is estimated to deliver about 850 million packages this holiday season. The post office recommends stopping by as soon as you can.

“We encourage them, come in, get your stuff in the system and we’re going to do all we can to get your gifts there by Christmas,” Short said.

Here’s a list of holiday hours for shopping centers around town.

NOTE: Most centers resume normal hours from Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30.

Ala Moana Center

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ka Makana Alii

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kahala Mall

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed, individual stores may choose to open

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

International Market Place

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Pearlridge Center

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Royal Hawaiian Center

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Waikele Premium Outlets

Thursday, Dec. 21: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Windward Mall

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hilo)

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tueday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.