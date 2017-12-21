Man caught on surveillance video slashing tires on Maui County vehicles



Maui County officials say a man was caught on surveillance video damaging 19 county vehicles.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Security video shows the unidentified man pounding an object into the tires.

Most of the vehicles were in the parking lot of the Kalana O Maui County building at 200 South High Street.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before where someone hit so many vehicles all at once,” said county spokesman Rod Antone. “Whoever he is, he was motivated. Some of the vehicles, a lot of vehicles he hit, he punctured all four tires.”

The vehicles belong to different departments, like the Prosecuting Attorney, Public Works, Water Supply, and Maui Emergency Management Agency.

“I don’t think we had enough replacement tires. Some of them, we put patches, so the ones that had to get out there and out on the road, they got them up and going,” Antone said.

Antone says depending on the make and model of the vehicle, the cost could range from $75 to $200 per tire.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 244-6400 and leave a message.