U.S. Pacific Fleet Band spreads cheer worldwide through festive performances

Music is an international language and way to bring people together.

This morning on Wake Up 2day and Take2 music did just that when the renowned U.S. Pacific Fleet Band joined us in studio to spread some holiday cheer.

Senior Chief Musician Erik Desantis says the band has been very busy performing in December, during Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in first week of December, which he says was a true honor to be able to play for Pearl Harbor Survivors and other veterans. The band has also played in other ceremonies and concerts on base and off.

Bandmaster Lt. Cartwright also explained what events kept the band busy and details of an upcoming appearance at a public school.

In addition to regular ceremonies and concerts, Desantis says they provide music in foreign countries, including as part of Humanitarian Assistance missions and they visit local schools and work with area bands.