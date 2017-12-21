What’s Poppin’: Last Minute Gifts

By Published:

Look at these last minute, unique items still available from Pidgin Overdrive.

– Pidgin jar openers which fits right in a nice card

– Pidgin mousepads that doubles as a giant coaster

– Pidgin mugs so you can get your Pidgin hit every time you take a sip of coffee or cocoa.

– No like gift wrap? we get dah answer!  Get the PidginOverdrive Thermo Bag –  put ‘um in, zip um up and pau!

Primo Popcorn extends their sincerest MAHALO for your support.  They just made 6 years and their loyal customers have been patient through all our growing pains.

They ask for your continued support and patience they move forward in their quest for perfect popcorn, frozen kustard and snacks.  Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone at Primo Popcorn.

Come visit and take a taste at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

