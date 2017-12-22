‘Bows lose second half lead, fall to 6th ranked Miami in Diamond Head Classic opener

Ja’Quan Newton and Dewan Huell scored 16 points apiece and No. 6 Miami pulled away from Hawaii for a 75-57 victory Friday night in a first-round game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Anthony Lawrence II added 11 for the Hurricanes (10-0), who outscored the Rainbow Warriors (7-3) 42-24 in the second half.

Miami shot 69.6 percent from the field in the second half. It took the lead for good on Newton’s fall-away 10-footer that put his team ahead 40-38 with 16:40 to play.

The Hurricanes went on an 11-1 run to take a 48-39 lead following Bruce Brown Jr.’s straightaway 3-pointer and capped a 9-0 run a few minutes later with Lonnie Walker IV’s layup off an assist from Brown that stretched their lead to 57-44.

Miami, one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country, led by as many as 20 points late in the second half.

Sheriff Drammeh had 17 points and Leland Green added 10 for the Rainbow Warriors.

The score was tied at 33 at halftime. There were eight ties and 12 lead changes.