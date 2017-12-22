Canoe paddler lucky to be alive after whale smacks him into ocean



A Hawaii island man is thankful to be alive following a terrifying encounter with a whale off the coast of Kona.

The man was brought back to shore by a passing tour boat.

The paddler tells KHON2 he was thrown from his canoe but he’s okay. He says he’s in shock and still can’t believe what happened.

Eddie Hayward had errands to run Friday afternoon, but he decided to hit the water with friends instead.

“I was supposed to do my Christmas shopping today, and I put that aside to go do a downwind run, and I’m kind of thinking I should’ve went Christmas shopping instead,” he said.

That decision nearly changed his life.

Hayward and three friends paddled out on the water and saw a whale breaching in the distance at one point.

Minutes later, that excitement turned to fear.

“I got in a nice swell and I was just having fun, and all of a sudden I just noticed a dark shadow coming from beneath, and then all I saw was a pectoral fin coming like a dagger and it was one of those where you want to hit the pause button,” Hayward said.

The impact threw Hayward into the water. The ama and the iako from his canoe were gone, and his canoe was floating away.

“I was kind of worried about the tail fin kicking up after. After that point in time, it was just a matter of staying alive, staying afloat,” Hayward said.

One of his friends eventually noticed Hayward wasn’t in his canoe and paddled over.

Clinging onto his friend’s canoe and what was left of his, the two tried paddling back inland when a tour boat from Jack’s Diving Locker came to their rescue.

“One of my customers had pointed out that he was trying to flag us down,” said boat captain Zack Hoffman. “Just pulled a canoe on board, threw a ladder down, climbed up, and we just motored him back into the harbor.”

Hayward says he’s seen whales while on the water before, but never anything this heart-stopping.

“It’s kind of trippy, because they don’t usually come in that close, and I know that whales have great sensors, so to run into a whale, I’m scratching my head about this one,” he said.

His canoe is ruined, but Hayward says the encounter won’t keep him out of the water.

“I’m just grateful I’m here. Maybe stay a little closer to shore next time, maybe just a quarter mile instead of three quarter miles out,” he said.

We’re in the middle of whale season, so Hayward is using his experience to remind anyone who decides to go out on the water to take a friend with you and always let someone know your plan.